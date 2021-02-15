E Kazakhstan warns of avalanching threat

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The emergency situations department of East Kazakhstan warns of avalanche threat.

Due to changeable weather conditions in the mountainous areas in East Kazakhstan avalanche may occur between February 15 and 21. Rescuers urge people to refrain from trips to the mountains and be careful while passing by avalanche-prone slopes.

They warn that wind gusts, piles of snow, temperature changes may lead to spontaneous releases of avalanches.