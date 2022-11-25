EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:40, 25 November 2022 | GMT +6

    E-labour exchange helps 445,000 Kazakhstanis find job

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «As of now the electronic labour exchange contains over 107,600 vacancies and over 134,800 CVs,» Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection Olzhas Ordabayev told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

    Since the beginning of the year some 445,100 people obtained employment.

    The enbek.kz platform is a tool to provide professional training and employment as well as to register labour relations. It is the platform to search for job and find employees.


    Tags:
    Employment Digital Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!