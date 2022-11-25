18:40, 25 November 2022 | GMT +6
E-labour exchange helps 445,000 Kazakhstanis find job
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «As of now the electronic labour exchange contains over 107,600 vacancies and over 134,800 CVs,» Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection Olzhas Ordabayev told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.
Since the beginning of the year some 445,100 people obtained employment.
The enbek.kz platform is a tool to provide professional training and employment as well as to register labour relations. It is the platform to search for job and find employees.