    09:37, 23 November 2015 | GMT +6

    E. Lara: If Alvarez does not want rematch I will fight Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cuban WBA and IBO champion in the junior middleweight Erislandy Lara (21-2-2, 12 KO) told that before fighting Golovkin in the middleweight he would like to fight all the best opponents in his weight division, Sports.kz informs.

    Thus, Lara would like a Saul Alvarez rematch, who won M. Cotto by a unanimous decision yesterday.

    "First of all, I would like to face the best fighters at 154 and clean out the division. I want to see if Canelo will finally give me my rematch - and if that's not possible then of course I would like to come face to face with Triple G. The weight is the least of my concern, I want to face the best," BoxingScene.com cites Lara.

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
