E. Lara: If Alvarez does not want rematch I will fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cuban WBA and IBO champion in the junior middleweight Erislandy Lara (21-2-2, 12 KO) told that before fighting Golovkin in the middleweight he would like to fight all the best opponents in his weight division, Sports.kz informs.

Thus, Lara would like a Saul Alvarez rematch, who won M. Cotto by a unanimous decision yesterday.

"First of all, I would like to face the best fighters at 154 and clean out the division. I want to see if Canelo will finally give me my rematch - and if that's not possible then of course I would like to come face to face with Triple G. The weight is the least of my concern, I want to face the best," BoxingScene.com cites Lara.