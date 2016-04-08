E. Lara wants to fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Manager Luis de Cubas representing Cuban boxer Erislandy Lara told that E. Lara was interested in a fight with G. Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

Answering questions of a journalist from The Ring about a possible fight between Lara and another Cuban boxer Sullivan Barrera, De Cubas said: "Did you see what Andre Ward did to Barrera? Well, we could do the same to him. However, there are different levels the boxers are on and we do not have to mix them. What we really want is Barrera's camp partner, GGG. At 160 pounds. That's what we want now."