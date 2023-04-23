EN
    E-library launched at buses in Karaganda

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Reading e-books becomes available at public transport in Karaganda.

    The city launched mobile libraries in 22 out of 60 buses so far. QR Codes placed in the buses are linked to e-book titles. The passengers will have a chance to download for free books to their smartphones, Kazinform reports.

    The mobile library is introduced with support of the city akimat.

    The library has the works of Kazakh, Russia and foreign writers.


