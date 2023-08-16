Each international tourist brings USD 1,500 on average to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Last year tourism brought a record 389 billion tenge in taxes, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service.

According to the National Bank, each international tourist brings on average 1,500 US dollars in returns to Kazakhstan. Each international tourist creates two workplaces.

Last year Kazakhstan welcomed some 1,000,000 international tourists letting the places of accommodation earn 183 billion tenge.

Over the past two years the number of people employed in the country’s tourism industry grew significantly up to 500,000. The ministry plans to generate 800,000 jobs by 2029.