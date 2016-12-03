EAEU and China agreed on basic approaches to exchange of information between customs services

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Principal approaches to implementation of the Agreement on Information Exchange between the Customs Services of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and People's Republic of China were approved at the 4th round talks in Moscow. Director of the Customs Infrastructure Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission Baktybek Baiserkeyev said it.

According to him, the sides agreed to finalize the Agreement by the end of 2017.

China is the first trade partner whom the EAEU develops such an agreement with.

As per the agreements reached in the previous rounds of negotiations, the main customs administration of China will inform the EAEU customs authorities about the goods exported from China to the EAEU.

In turn, customs authorities of the EAEU countries will share information about the goods exported from the EAEU member countries to China with the Chinese colleagues.

The sides will also exchange information about the transit goods transported through their territories to the third countries.

As the Eurasian Economic Commission noted earlier, such a regular exchange of information will increase the level of trust among the EAEU member countries and will accelerate customs operations and customs control process.

It should be noted that the negotiations between the EAEU and the PRC on signing the agreement on exchange of information about the goods and vehicles transported through the customs borders of the EAEU and PRC were launched as per the Decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 29, 2014 No.66.