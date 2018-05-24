EAEU and Egypt to negotiate FTA soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Member of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board (Minister) for Trade Veronika Nikishina met with Trade and Industry Minister of Egypt Tarek Kabil, the EEC press service said.

At the meeting the sides debated the preparations for negotiations to conclude an Agreement on Free Trade Area and results of technical consultations the EAEU and Egypt's delegations held last December 21.



Kabil noted the high importance of the talks ahead with the Eurasian Economic Union for Egypt and expressed hope for sooner signing of the agreement.



The ministers agreed on holding a wide-format round of negotiations on the agreement this fall.



EAEU exports to Egypt grew by 63.1% in 2017 against 2016 to stand at USD 6.3 billion, import increased by 41.5% up to USD 589,900,000. Thus, the commodity turnover reached USD 6.8 billion.