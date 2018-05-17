EAEU and Iran sign provisional agr't on free trade area

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states and Iran have signed an agreement provisionally on free trade area, our correspondent reports.

The sides agreed on reducing import customs duties in mutual trade for a term of three years.



1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin signed the agreement on behalf of Kazakhstan.



Following the results of the talks, Iran grants tariff concessions for 246 items, EAEU for 175 items.