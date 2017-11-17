EAEU central banks discuss approaches to building common financial market

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Heads of the central banks of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) discussed the conceptual approaches to the development of the common financial market, BelTA learned from the information and public relations office of the National Bank of Belarus.

Minsk played host to the 15th meeting of the advisory board on the monetary policy of the central (national) banks of the EAEU member states on 17 November. The participants exchanged views on the current economic situation and the status of implementation of monetary policies in the region, discussed other issues of the integration of interaction.



In particular, the meeting participants examined the draft agreement on the cooperation of the EAEU member states in the exchange of information on credit stories. The document provides for the phased development of the conditions for ensuring equal opportunities to individuals and legal entities that are residents in the EAEU, for obtaining financial services, including credit products in the financial markets of the EAEU member states. The document also envisages the establishment of the necessary legal framework and mechanisms for cooperation between the participants of the financial market, credit risk assessment and management as the EAEU member states develop cross-border lending programs. The work on the draft agreement will continue in the light of the discussions in Minsk, the National Bank noted.



The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus Pavel Kallaur, Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia Arthur Javadyan, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev, Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Kulmatov, Chairwoman of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, other representatives of the central banks of five countries. Among the invitees were also representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .