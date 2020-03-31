EAEU countries advised to arrange prompt consultations on COVID-19 restrictions

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission would like governments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states to arrange prompt consultations on the restrictions they intend to introduce due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BelTA learned from the commission's website.

Governments of the EAEU member states are advised to promptly arrange preliminary consultations at the level of members of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission to discuss draft regulatory acts on introducing temporary restrictions due to the exclusive need to respond to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection. The member state that initiates the introduction of the temporary restrictions is supposed to make provisions for sending humanitarian aid to the other member states or for selling the goods other EAEU countries may need in case of shortages.

The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission is instructed to arrange such consultations within two days. The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission should work with EAEU governments to promptly work out proposals on introducing duty-free import of critical imports and submit them for consideration of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

If the export of goods to third countries has to be prohibited, governments of the member states are advised to bear in mind that taking concerted measures within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union is a priority.

The EAEU governments are supposed to enable interaction of authorized agencies in the area of healthcare and sanitary and epidemiological control in order to coordinate efforts meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. The governments are also supposed to take a closer look at matters of mutual aid, including within the framework of the Council of heads of authorized agencies in the area of sanitary and epidemiological wellbeing of the population of the EAEU member states.

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission suggests that the EAEU governments should take measures to ensure uninterrupted operation of transportation and merchandise distribution infrastructure in the course of merchandise shipment and in the course of mutual trade and foreign trade. The governments should also ensure interaction of authorized agencies and commercial entities of the member states in order to promptly organize supplies of essential goods in mutual trade. The EAEU governments should also ensure unhindered travels of individual categories of citizens (citizens of the member states on their way back to places of permanent residence, diplomatic personnel and officials of the Eurasian Economic Commission as well as their families) while observing the relevant sanitary norms of the member states.

Apart from that, the Eurasian Economic Commission and the EAEU governments should prepare proposals by 3 April on a package of joint measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection and ensure economic development in the Eurasian Economic Union in conditions of the pandemic. The Eurasian Economic Commission and the EAEU governments should also share information about the actions they take and the legislation they pass for the sake of forestalling and preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection in the Eurasian Economic Union.