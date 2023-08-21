EN
    EAEU countries record rise in construction volume

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Construction volume in the Eurasian Economic Union increased in the first half of 2023, which is 9.7% more compared to the same period in 2022 and made almost RUB 6.3 trillion, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

    Growth is observed all the EAEU countries: 48.9% in Armenia, 12.1% in Belarus, 12.3% in Kazakhstan, 22.9% in Kyrgyzstan and 9.2% in Russia.

    The volume of housing commissioned rose by 0.3% in H1 2023 against the same period in 2022, while growth was observed in Armenia and Kazakhstan - 72,2% and 11.8% respectively.

    A total of 61.9 million square meters of housing were commissioned in EAEU countries.


