EAEU countries should begin comprehensive digitalization: Dauren Abayev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev gave a special interview to Khabar 24 TV Channel within the framework of the EAEU forum themed Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization in Almaty.

Dauren Abayev reminded that the global meeting is held in line with the decisions jointly made by Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin a year ago.

Therefore, it is this forum where the EAEU countries should start comprehensive digitalization. According to the minister, the introduction of new technologies in the European Union led to a profit of $400 billion. If Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Armenia succeed in implementing innovations, it will result in great success.

"It is worth pointing out that at one time many Kazakhstanis were incredulous about the initiated programs: the issue of moving the capital to Astana while this attracted investments in the country, the Industrialization Program - it created jobs, or border delimitation issues. Now, we see the results of all that work. The Digital Kazakhstan Program and this forum are implemented directly at the President's behest," he said.

It is to be recalled that the international forum themed Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization was held in Almaty on the initiative of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Within the framework of the forum, participants discussed topical issues related to the development of innovations and technology entrepreneurship, basic integration projects, digitalization of industry and digital transformation of agriculture in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Prime Ministers Karen Karapetyan of Armenia, Andrei Kobyakov of Belarus, Bakytzhan Sagintayev of Kazakhstan, Sapar Isakov of Kyrgyzstan, Dmitriy Medvedev of Russia, and official delegations of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan took part in the forum.