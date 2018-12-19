EAEU countries to introduce marking of goods

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Majilis have approved today the draft law on introduction of the marking of goods within the EAEU, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The draft law ‘On Ratification of the Agreement on Marking the Goods by Identification Signs in the Eurasian Economic Union' was submitted for the Majilis' consideration.



The document was signed on February 2, 2018 in Almaty by the EAEU prime ministers at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov said, presenting the bill.



The provisions of the Agreement regulate the term and order of introduction of the marking and set common requirements to the means of identification and their application on the goods as well as the format, composition and structure of information on labeled commodity among the EAEU countries.