EAEU Court should fully perform its mission - President

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM The Court of the Eurasian Economic Union should fully perform is mission. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it addressing the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Kazinform correspondent reports.YEREVAN. KAZINFORM The Court of the Eurasian Economic Union should fully perform is mission. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it addressing the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Court of the Eurasian Economic Union should fully perform its mission and fulfill the tasks set to it as an independent structure. The decisions taken by the Court are only advisory in nature. The sides do not always take into account the decisions of the Eurasian Court. In my opinion, we should analyze the existing practice and submit the proposition on strengthening the role of the EAEU Court,» the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of elimination of barriers at the common domestic market.

«This issue has been discussed repeatedly. A significant part of today’s meeting was devoted to discussing this problem in a narrow format. We have created necessary regulatory-legal framework for a free trade. In fact, the desire to protect the positions of the producers at the national markets sometimes prevails over the goals and objectives of integration. Various examinations, additional requirements etc. are introduced at the regional level. The situation is aggravated by the fact that the introduction of such restrictions is widely covered by the member states' mass media, which results in distrust of integrations. You should admit that this practice is unacceptable and contradicts the principles of our integration, which requires a special, careful attitude. I believe that the Commission may and should strengthen the tools for monitoring national legislation and develop an effective mechanism for informing and clarifying the existing law within the Eurasian Economic Union,» he emphasized.