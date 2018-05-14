EAEU delves into issues of cryptocurrencies, blockchain

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) is discussing issues on the introduction and regulation of cryptocurrencies, said Member of the EEC Board (Minister) for Integration and Macroeconomics Tatiana Valovaya, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her, the Commission is monitoring what is going on in the world economy so that it could timely respond to the challenges faced by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and follow new trends. Tatiana Valovaya underlined that digital economy is one of such trends.



"As you know, last year our presidents adopted a special Declaration on the Digital Agenda. We are now working very actively on that issue (...) As a matter of fact, the Digital Agenda is a systemwide issue. All EEC divisions are working on that. For instance, Macroeconomics division I am in charge of. We are quite actively considering issues related to cryptocurrencies, the regulation in this regard, blockchain problems. We hold a series of events in this respect, and we planned to arrange one of them with the AIFC in Kazakhstan. We hope that this event will be held in July," Tatiana Valovaya told Kazakh reporters prior to the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

It is to be recalled that the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in Sochi, Russia. In attendance will be presidents of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Russia Vladimir Putin, Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

It should be mentioned that the sides will discuss the implementation of the principal directions of the 2025 EAEU Digital Agenda within the framework of the session. The document was approved in October 2017.