EAEU deputy prime ministers to convene in Minsk on June 21

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission involving deputy prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member states will take place in Minsk on 21 June, BelTA learned from representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Participants of the session are expected to discuss practical steps to bolster industrial cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union. Items prepared by the industrial bloc of the Eurasian Economic Commission and dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing cooperation and enabling bona fide competition on the Eurasian Economic Union market will be discussed.



Member of the Board (Minister) for Industry and Agribusiness of the Eurasian Economic Commission Aleksandr Subbotin is expected to present a report on fulfilling the decision to set up a Eurasian machine tools engineering center. The center represents a think tank of one of the most promising industries, which are responsible for modernization. For the sake of import substitution plans have been made to discuss giving the center the authority to prepare conclusions on whether analogs of imported machine tools and tools are made in the Eurasian Economic Union or not. Other matters concerning the center's operation will be discussed.



Besides, participants of the session are expected to discuss the initiative to create a new tool to make manufacturers in the Eurasian Economic Union member states part of international manufacturing cooperation chains. The creation of Eurasian companies will become such an initiative.



The deputy prime ministers will also discuss mechanisms of support for individual branches of the manufacturing sector. "Production of jewelry goods represents a branch with a manufacturing cooperation potential and an export potential for companies in the Eurasian Economic Union," the source noted. "Proposals of the member states and the business community have been included into the action plan on promoting jewelry products onto third-country markets."



The session is also supposed to decide on how much co-manufacturers from the Eurasian Economic Union member states are supposed to contribute to a product for the product to be recognized as jointly manufactured, Kazinform refers to BelTA.