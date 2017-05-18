EAEU digital agenda discussed in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has attended a regular session at the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow, according to primeminister.kz.

The Council session was attended by the information ministers of EAEU Member States. Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Communications, took part and made a speech as the representative of Kazakhstan.

The EEC Council session participants discussed a number of the current issues including proposals on the initiatives related to implementation of the Eurasian Economic Union's Digital Agenda till 2025.

It was said that building the EAEU Digital Agenda will assist in open, wide and equitable cooperation of the member states, economic entities and citizens leading to enhanced performance and growth of economy of each of the states. The EAEU will step up to a new level of economic, technological and social development and will strengthen its role in shaping the Global Digital Agenda.

The session also gave consideration to the issues of obstacle removal in the EAEU domestic market and approved the Roadmap for clearing a range of obstacles existing in the market. In addition, the EEC reported on the results of the assessment of the EEC draft decisions regulatory impact carried out in 2016.

Implementation of a set of these actions will ensure accessibility of the commodities made in Kazakhstan for the markets of the EAEU countries and will create favourable conditions for small and medium business.

It is planned that the respective issues will be forwarded to the heads of the EAEU states governments for consideration on May 26 this year.

The members of the Council discussed development of the goods identification marking system in the EAEU, as well as and the EEC acts specified by the EAEU Customs Code.

Implementing the marking system will help to reduce underground economy and stocks of infringing goods in the long term.

The Council of the Commission adopted technical guideline that establishes the common safety requirements for children's playgrounds within the EAEU. The technical guideline will enter into force after 18 months after its adoption.

Besides, the decisions on veterinary checks and customs tariff regulation were also taken.

Basically, the members managed to arrive at mutually advantageous decisions for further EAEU development.