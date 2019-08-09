EN
    09:15, 09 August 2019 | GMT +6

    EAEU digitalization will improve member states' international ratings — official

    None
    None
    CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM The implementation of the digital agenda will allow member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to improve their positions in the Global Cybersecurity Index, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergey Prikhodko said.

    «The implementation of the digital agenda is one of the key priorities for the Union in the nearest future,» Prikhodko said. «There are grounds to believe that this will have a positive effect on international digital ratings of the Union member coutnries after some time,» he added, TASS reports.

    He noted that EAEU member states are promptly reacting to emerging challenges and adjusting to new international trends. «In this sphere, issues of information security are taken into account, and it does not depend on the positions of member states in international ratings,» Prikhodko stressed.

    Digitalization of the economy opens new possibilities for businesses, lowers bureaucratic obstacles in foreign trade and helps combat the shadow economy, the official noted. «Just in one year, the Union formed the necessary legal and institutional basis, prepared a platform for launching concrete digital initiatives. The Commission and member states are working together to develop the most promising projects,» he concluded.

    Eurasian Economic Union Kyrgyzstan
