EAEU discusses development of digital projects in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On 17th and 18th April, Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev paid a working visit to the Republic of Belarus, the ministry press-service reports.

During the visit Mr. Abayev saw "High Technology Park" in Belarus, getting familiar with the park working conditions and business incubators in IT. The meeting with the park's management team resulted in agreement for close cooperation and experience exchange between the High Technology Park and Zerde Holding.

Besides, the minister attended the 52nd Session of Communication Administrations of Regional Commonwealth in the field of Communications and 23rd Session of CIS countries Coordination Council on informatization.

There Dauren Abayev held a number of bilateral meetings with communication administrations heads of Azerbaijan, Russia and Uzbekistan and International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General Houlin Zhao.

Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications participated in a session of the Heads of EAEU competent authorities dedicated to the digital agenda to discuss the issues of joint digital projects development.