EAEU energy ministers to discuss common natural gas market in September

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Energy ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will discuss the formation of the common natural gas market in the second half of September.

Participants of the conference discussed the development of universal methods for setting prices for gas transportation services, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission told BelTA after the latest conference of EAEU deputy energy ministers in Moscow.



The proposals will be discussed by the EAEU energy ministers in September. After that the matter will be forwarded for consideration of the intergovernmental council. Work on the program for setting up the common gas market has been going on since April 2016, BelTA reports.



The draft program has been okayed by the Eurasian Economic Commission Board. The prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member states had a look at the document during the session of the intergovernmental council on 27 July 2018.



Additional work on setting prices for gas transportation services was ordered. In 2016 the Eurasian Economic Union member states had 60 differences of opinion about the common gas market program. Now there is only one difference of opinion, noted Emil Kaikiyev, Member of the Board (Minister) for Energy and Infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission.



The development of common methods for setting prices for gas transportation services as part of the Eurasian Economic Union's common gas market is one of the ways to resolve the problem. Leonid Shenets, Director of the Energy Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission, underlined that the universal methods will allow working out common approaches and procedures for setting the prices.



The sides agreed that it is necessary to gradually address debatable matters in order to make the transition to forming the common natural gas market of the Eurasian Economic Union.