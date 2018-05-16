EAEU enhances integration, accepts Moldova as observer

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council that took place in Sochi on Monday has become an important step towards boosting comprehensive collaboration and integration of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.



Leaders of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) member-states discussed cooperation in energy, digital economy, medicine and ecology. The participants particularly addressed the issues of creating an equal market of goods and services, development of trade and investment ties, strengthening of industrial and technological cooperation, TASS reports.

The proposal to grant the EAEU observer status to the Republic of Moldova was unanimously approved. Previously the participants of the meeting endorsed the draft statute of the observer status.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held meetings on the sidelines of the summit with his counterparts from Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan where they discussed the current issues related to bilateral relations and pressing global problems, regarding which Moscow and its EAEU partners stick to similar positions.



