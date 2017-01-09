EAEU experts to discuss outstanding issues in Kazakhstan in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Experts from the EAEU member states are to gather in Kazakhstan to discuss outstanding issues, Yerlan Karin, Director of the Kazakh Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, announced on Monday.

"This year there will be a meeting of Kazakhstani, Russian, Kyrgyz and Belarusian experts. We also plan to hold the Kazakh-Russian expert forum, the so-called Kazakh-Russian Valday discussion club," said Karin speaking of the 10 most important events in Central Asia in 2017 at the KazMediaCenter.



The KazISS Director stressed that the sides had already reached the agreement to meet.



"Last year we signed the corresponding agreement with the Valday International Discussion Club, a prestigious and well-known platform, to hold the meeting here [in Kazakhstan] to sit down and talk openly about the existing problems and the ways to solve them," Karin noted.