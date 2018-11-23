EAEU gas market to be discussed in Minsk on 27 November

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Formation of the common gas market in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be discussed at a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council that will take place in Minsk on 27 November. The session will be attended by the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union participating states and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

"The participants of the session will review progress in the formation of the common gas market in the Eurasian Economic Union, elaboration of the draft concept of the union's financial market and other matters of supranational regulation," the EEC informed.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will discuss development prospects of this integration project and ways to improve its legal framework. The agenda of the meeting also features implementation of the digital agenda of the union, cooperation in trade, manufacturing, agricultural industry, power engineering, economy and finances. The participants of the session will also discuss draft agreements on taxation principles in the field of excise duties on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products and regulation of the alcoholic beverages market in the union.



"The prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union participating states will study joint development forecasts for the agricultural industry, EAEU supply and demand balances for agricultural products, flax fiber and wool for 2018-2019. They will also discuss action plans to stimulate production and use of electric vehicles in the EAEU in 2018-2020. They are set to sign the agreement on circulation of products that are not specified in the EAEU technical regulations," the press service noted.