EAEU Heads of State to adopt Climate Agenda Statement

The President said that Kazakhstan actively works on the climate agenda not only at national but also at regional level. «This year Kazakhstan presides over the Eurasian Economic Union. Tomorrow the EAEU Heads of State will adopt the Climate Agenda Statement at the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. It is planned to confirm commitment to develop economic cooperation in order to achieve the UN SDGs and Paris Agreement,» he added.

As earlier reported, the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held on October 14 via a videoconferencing under chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.