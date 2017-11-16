EAEU, India start to prepare free trade agreement

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India began working on a free trade agreement, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) told BelTA following the talks between Member of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board (Minister) for Trade Veronika Nikishina and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu.

"The main theme of the talks was the preparation of the parties for the commencement of negotiations on the conclusion of the free trade agreement. A meeting of experts, which will establish the basic provisions of the agreement, is scheduled for early next year," the press service informed.



The parties also examined the use of opportunities of different platforms for enhancing the business dialogue between the EAEU countries and India. India also extended an invitation to the companies from the EAEU countries to participate in the annual India Partnership Summit in February next year, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .