EAEU Industrial Policy Council established

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held today in Nur-Sultan made a decision on establishment of the EAEU Industrial Policy Council, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

According to the Ministry's press service, the establishment of the Council will let coordinate the interaction of authorized structures of the member countries, including development of state industrial policy.



The Council will work on development of recommendations on deepening interaction of the EAEU member states in industrial policy implementation; effective use of production capacities of the member states and technological equipment of new industrial enterprises; countering the consequences of the global economic crises in industry and other relevant issues of the agenda.



Besides, the Council will coordinate the work on implementation of joint industrial projects within the integration of the EAEU and Silk Road Economic Belt. The Council will also consider the issues of industrial cooperation in the field of science and technology; it will coordinate the activity of joint industrial enterprises and cooperation units.