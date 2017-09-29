EAEU intends to develop uniform guidelines for ensuring public safety

ASTANA. KAZINFORM EAEU member states need unified rules for ensuring public safety, said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Yuriy Ilyin.

"We exchange experience in water disasters and fire prevention and management. We amped up monitoring this kind of emergencies from space. And now we decided to pay close attention to prevention and management of fires in multi-story buildings, as such emergencies happen often in our countries. Because we are part of the EAEU, we need to develop common guidelines for ensuring public safety," he said.

As it was reported, today Astana is hosting the fifth meeting of the joint board of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia discussing cooperation in the field of emergencies prevention and management.