EAEU: Kyrgyzstan offers to establish common electricity market regulation authority

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov expressed his view on raising effectiveness of the EAEU member states' interaction, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The effectiveness of our Union depends on capability of creating equal competitive conditions both among its members and with other countries. However, we observe the rise in the number of barriers and limitations. In this regard, Kyrgyzstan stands for their systematic elimination," said Jeenbekov at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nur-Sultan.



The Kyrgyz Leader drew the participants' attention to the issue of economic gap among the EAEU member states' economies.



"The economic gap among the member states may negatively affect the development of Eurasian integration in whole. We need to find a consensus on strengthening economies and ensuring harmonious development and rapprochement. I suggest commissioning the Eurasian Economic Commission to analyze various mechanisms of support of the countries and draft certain propositions on their implementation," the Kyrgyz President noted.



Besides, Sooronbay Jeenbekov proposed to discuss the expediency of establishment of a common electricity market regulation authority. "With the consideration of its electricity potential, Kyrgyzstan is ready to deploy this structure on its territory," he added.