EAEU leaders adopted documents on ‘digital transformation of economy’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the leaders of the EAEU adopted a number of documents on deepening integration and formation of a ‘digital agenda of the EAEU,' stated Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Serzh Sargsyan, Kazinform learnt from RIA Novosti.

The Eurasian Economic Union is the international integration economic union established on the ground of the Customs Union and the Common Economic Space, which has been functioning from January 1, 2015.

Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are the member countries of the EAEU to date.

On Monday, the leaders of the EAEU signed the Customs Code.

“The conceptual documents on deepening integration have been adopted. Namely, the heads of state approved the statement regarding formation of the digital agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union,” Sargsyan said to mass media.

“We are confident that this is a very new area of transformation of our economies,” he stressed.

“Together with our colleagues we will discuss how, at what stages, under which programmes and projects the EAEU’s digital agenda will be implemented,” he explained.