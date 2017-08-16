EN
    09:48, 16 August 2017

    EAEU might drop roaming charges

    ASTANA. KAZAKHSTAN The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) might abolish roaming charges within its borders in 2018-2019, according to head of Russian Antimonopoly Service Anatoly Golomolzin, TASS reports.  

    Recently Speaker of Russia's Federation Council Valentina Matvienko offered to drop roaming charges between Russia and Belarus. The initiative was supported by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

    The Russian Antimonopoly Service has already ordered mobile operators working in the country to abolish regional roaming charges on the territory of Russia before.

    Today the EAEU includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan.

     

