EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:55, 21 July 2022 | GMT +6

    EAEU passenger traffic rises by 9.6% in Jan-May 2022

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Passenger traffic in the Eurasian Economic Union in January-May 2022 has reached 200bln700mln pkm having increased by 9.6% against the same period in 2021, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

    The volume of passenger transportations made 7bln400mln people that is 6.1% higher than in January-May 2021.

    According to the data provided by the EEC, cargo turnover in the EAEU in this period made 2trln700bln tkm which is 1.9% more compared to the same period in 2021.



    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Statistics Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!