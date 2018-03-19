EAEU plans to sign trade agreements with China, Iran in 2018

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to sign the trade agreements with China and Iran in the first half of 2018, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan said in an interview with the Belarus 1 TV channel on 18 March, BelTA has learned.

"The first free trade area agreement was launched with Vietnam. The export to Vietnam rose by 35%. This year we have already prepared two treaties. They are now undergoing internal procedures so that we could submit them to our presidents fro approval," Tigran Sargsyan said.



These documents include the agreement on trade and economic cooperation with China, and the interim agreement on a free trade zone with Iran. "These are two huge markets, and we are confident that our business will benefit from this," Tigran Sargsyan said. It is planned that both documents will be signed in the first half of 2018, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

Photo: eng.belta.by