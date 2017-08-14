EAEU PMs attend EIC Session in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in the Kazakh capital today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The current session will pay special attention to the EAEU digital agenda implementation, goods tracking, as well as energy marketplaces.

It is expected that the Eurasian Economic Commission will report on the progress of negotiations with Iran on a temporary free trade zone agreement and development of the EAEU Pensions Agreement.

One of the important issues on the agenda is mutual recognition of national driving licenses within the EAEU. Earlier this year Kazakhstan has amended its legislation on road traffic making it possible to use any of the EAEU member states' driving licenses to drive on the territory of the country.

The session in Astana will also discuss the possibility of giving exporting member states the access to Russian seaports' infrastructure.

The participants are expected to agree on the roadmap for the implementation of the main directions and stages of the EAEU air transport policy for 2018-2020 aimed at the formation of a common air transport market in the Union.