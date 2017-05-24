EAEU PMs to discuss common digital economy in Kazan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union Member States in Kazan will discuss establishment of the common economy. According to TASS, Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov reported on this during a plenary session within the Information Technology of Industrial Russia conference in Innopolis, Tatarstan.

"On May 26, Kazan will host a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. It is a very important event. The Prime Ministers of all EAEU Member States will also discuss the so-called EAEU Digital Agenda", he advised.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media made up Draft Program "Digital Economy of Russian Federation". According to it, it is planned to achieve a range of targets for significant improvement of the living standards by 2025. The program describes eight areas of development: state regulation, information infrastructure, research and development, HR and education, cyber security, public administration, smart city and digital health.

Russia has been actively dealing with digital economy development for years. In the Address to the Federal Assembly President Vladimir Putin assigned finalization of the action program as early as by June 1, 2017. For this purpose, the respective Working Group of the Economic Council under the President have been appointed.

The Information Technology of Industrial Russia Conference is held from 24th through 26th May in Tatarstan. This year the Conference will accompany the regional stage of Russian Internet Forum. Most of panel discussions concern the Digital Economy and the same-name program under preparation by the Russian Government.

The Conference comprises 20 round tables on the challenges in developing Russian digital economy, cyber security, the Internet of things and new process management tools such as Blockchain, Big Data and artificial neural networks in Russia. The conference is supported by Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and Ministry of Communications and Mass Media, while its strategic partner is State Corporation Rostec.