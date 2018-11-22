EAEU PMs to meet in Minsk Nov 27

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place in Minsk on 27 November. The session will be attended by the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union participating states, BelTA learned from the press service of the Russian government.

"The agenda of the meeting features general organizational matters of the Eurasian Economic Union and promotion of cooperation across various sectors. In particular, the participants of the session will review the implementation of the digital agenda of the union, formation of the common gas market in the union, elaboration of the draft concept of the union's financial market, and improvement of supranational regulation," the press service noted.



Top on the agenda will be the EAEU budget for 2019, draft agreements on circulation of products in the union, efforts to give a boost to the manufacturing industry.