EAEU presidents to discuss cooperation in nuclear energy, digital economy, social policy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The presidents of the Eurasian Economic Union member states will outline steps to promote cooperation in nuclear energy, digital economy and social policy at the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Sochi on 14 May, BelTA learned from the Kremlin press service.

"As a country presiding in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2018 Russia has proposed a packed agenda. The presidents are expected to agree on further plans to promote economic integration and liberalization of the common market for goods, services, capital and labor. The leaders of the EAEU member states are also set to adopt the macroeconomic policy guidelines in 2018-2019, to outline practical steps to promote cooperation in nuclear and renewable energy, digital economy, medicine, and social policy," the press service noted.



Ways to expand international activities of the union will be also in the spotlight. The agreement on the EAEU international treaties and a ruling to approve the regulation on the status of an EAEU observer country have been prepared for signing. It is expected that Moldova will be the first country to receive the EAEU observer status at the Sochi summit.



It is planned that the leaders of "the five" will approve the regulation on the establishment of the council of the heads of standardization and accreditation agencies. Similar bodies will be established for coordination of the policies of the EAEU member states in the transport sector (to align the transport systems and develop the common transport market in the EAEU), in agriculture (to formulate the common strategy for the development of the agricultural industries and coordinate the promotion of EAEU-made products in foreign markets).



The meeting will also address the current issues in the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union. The session will be attended by the presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation and the prime minister of Armenia.



According to the Kremlin press service, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a number of bilateral meetings with the leaders of the EAEU member states.