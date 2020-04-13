EAEU presidents to discuss economic stability measures amid COVID-19 outbreak

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The presidents of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will discuss measures to ensure economic stability in the EAEU member states amid the COVID-19 pandemic on 14 April, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

«A working meeting of the members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place on 14 April at the initiative of Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko to discuss ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection and ensure economic stability in the Eurasian Economic Union,» the EEC said.

«The meeting will be held as a video conference,» the press service added, Kazinform refers to BelTA.