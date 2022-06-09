EAEU prime ministers to convene in Minsk Jun 21

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member states will meet in Minsk on 21 June, official representative of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Iya Malkina told a briefing in Moscow on 8 June, BelTA reports.

«The intergovernmental council will convene in person in Minsk on 21 June,» Iya Malkina said. «The heads of government will discuss the labeling of goods by identification means in the EAEU, the setting up of a commission for cooperation and import substitution in priority and high-tech industries, the state of competition in cross-border markets in 2021 and measures taken to curb violations of general competition rules.»

«The agenda also includes the issues regarding the development of transport infrastructure, digitalization of the economy, e-commerce, customs cooperation and others,» the EEC representative added.