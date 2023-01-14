EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:43, 14 January 2023 | GMT +6

    EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The EAEU countries' agricultural output in 11 months of 2022, has reached $154.8bln in 11 months of 2022, Kazinform learned from the EEC press service.

    «In January-November 2022, the EAEU states manufactured agricultural products worth $154.6bln, which is 5.1% more compared to the same period in 2021. Growth is observed in Kazakhstan – 8.5%, Kyrgyzstan – 6.4%, Russia – 4.7%, Belarus – 3.5% and Armenia -0.5%,» the EEC informed.

    Positive dynamics is explained by an increase in crop yield, primarily cereals and grain legumes. The production of the main livestock products rose as well.


    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!