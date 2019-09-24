EAEU's new economic policy in focus of Eurasian Week Forum Economy

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A new economic policy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be discussed at the 4th International Exhibition Forum Eurasian Week 2019 that is due to take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on 25-27 September, BelTA learned from the organizers of the event.

A plenary session on 25 September will discuss challenges and prospects of the Eurasian business space. «The year 2019 will mark five years of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union. The union is not only a sustainable regional integration project in Eurasia, but also a global player. Over this time, the union has created basic conditions for unobstructed work of business communities in five countries. Duties were abolished and a common market of services in 49 sectors was established. Nevertheless, some issues persist. Work is underway to remove obstacles on the common market of the union. In addition to that, the Eurasian Economic Commission is actively working to build up cooperation with third countries and associations in order to pave the way to external markets for businesses of the EAEU member states. However, today's regional and global challenges prompt to revise the current economic policy of the union and its interaction with other major players,» the organizers said.

Participants of the plenary discussion will raise a number of fundamental topics: the impact of the EAEU on the work of the business community of the union, competitiveness of local economies, optimal forms of cooperation with foreign partners in the current global setting and a new agenda for the EAEU. The discussion will be moderated by Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan.

The Eurasian Week Forum is an annual event organized by the EAEU countries and the Eurasian Economic Commission. This year the forum's agenda is focused on the discussion of the five-year results of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union. The program of the forum will include over 20 events. Taking part in the forum will be more than 2,000 people, BelTA reports.