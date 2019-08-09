EAEU, Singapore may sign free trade agreement on 1 October

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM A free trade agreement between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may be signed during a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan on 1 October, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said as he took part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on 9 August, BelTA has learned.







«The Singaporean prime minister confirmed that if the negotiation process is completed and the draft agreement is harmonized on time, he will come to attend a session of the Supreme Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan and sign the [free trade] agreement,» Nikol Pashinyan said. In this regard, Nikol Pashinyan asked the EAEU colleagues to expedite the procedures related to the harmonization of the draft agreement to have it signed in Yerevan on 1 October. By agreement with the heads of the EAEU member states, the Iranian president has been invited to attend the Yerevan summit on 1 October, Nikol Pashinyan informed.



