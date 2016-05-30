EAEU summit to agree on common oil and gas market concept - Kremlin

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Development concept of common oil and gas market is planned to be agreed at the forthcoming summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Astana on May 31, Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday.

"The forthcoming summit is expected to agree concepts for establishment of common oil and gas markets by 2025," Ushakov said.

Preparation for liberalization of the electric power market to go live by 2019 has already started, Ushakov said. The common financial market will also start functioning in the EAEU by 2025, he added.

Macroeconomic policy targets of the EAEU member-states are planned for endorsement at the forthcoming summit. "About 50 documents more are planned for signing, including the new Customs Code of the Union," Ushakov said.

