    16:09, 06 April 2016 | GMT +6

    EAEU summit to be held in Moscow instead of Yerevan on April 13

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The meeting of the premiers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be held in Moscow instead of Yerevan on April 13, a representative of the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) press service told TASS Wednesday.

    "Due to the current situation in Armenia the EAEU summit will be moved from Yerevan to Moscow and will be held on April 13 instead of the earlier announced April 8," the source said.

    Source: TASS

