EAEU to exchange data about infections, unsafe products

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Commission Board has approved the regulations governing the general processes in information support of sanitary measures, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

«The aim of this step is to set up information resources for ensuring the sanitary and epidemiologic well-being of people of the Eurasian Economic Union,» the Eurasian Economic Commission said. «The EAEU will establish automatic data exchange between the authorized bodies of the union across three areas: issued certificates on state product registration; detected infectious and mass noninfectious diseases (intoxications) and distribution of unsafe products in the EAEU customs territory and also the approved sanitary measures; and about the introduction of temporary sanitary measures.»

This will help inform promptly about the emergence of threats and emergencies of sanitary and epidemiological character, take well-timed sanitary actions and also prevent import, circulation and transit of unsafe products, which are subject to state sanitary and epidemiological control.

«The step will increase the efficiency of cooperation between the authorized bodies and the agencies of the EAEU member states fulfilling control and supervision functions, including customs bodies,» the Eurasian Economic Commission noted. «The data about application of sanitary measures will become more easily accessible. The information from the database can be used for analytical processing and statistical analysis for the purpose of epidemiological forecasting and preventing outbreaks of deceases.»



