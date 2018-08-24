07:42, 24 August 2018 | GMT +6
EAEU to run down import duties on cars since Sept 1
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will run down duties on light vehicles imported into the Customs Union market, its official website reads.
Payment of duties on import of a new car will make 17% of its customs value since September 1. A couple of years ago the same duties amounted to 23%. Import duties on used cars older more than 5-7 years old will reach 22%.
Import duties rates are expected to decrease next year to 15%, the message reads.