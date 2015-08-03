EAEU to study opportunity to sign free trade zone agreement with South Korea, Iran

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will study an opportunity to sign a free trade zone agreement with South Korea and Iran, according to the data of the EAEU obtained by TASS.

The board of EAEU will study this issue at its meeting on August 18, 2015. The board will discuss a draft decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to start talks about a free trade zone with Israel. Besides that it will study an opportunity to sign a memorandum on cooperation with Mercosur (the Southern Common Market - comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Venezuela). In May, EAEU signed an agreement on a free trade zone with Vietnam, which became the first agreement facilitating a trade regime after the establishment of the EAEU in 2015. In June, India and EAEU began to study the feasibility a free trade zone agreement. The corresponding document was signed between the Ministry of State for Commerce and Industry of India and EEC on June 19 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2015). Besides that, currently discussions are underway to sign an agreement on a free trade zone between EAEU Egypt and Israel, TASS reports.