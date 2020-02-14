EAEU vice premiers meet in Moscow to discuss Eurasian integration strategy

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The vice premiers of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have gathered in Moscow to discuss the draft Eurasian integration strategy through 2025. The Belarusian delegation is led by Vice Premier Igor Petrishenko, BelTA has learned.

Member of the Board (Minister) on Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Timur Zhaksylykov told the media that the draft strategy is being developed under the instruction of the heads of state on the basis of the EAEU development declaration which was adopted a year ago. «The document covers all the sectors, areas of the Eurasian integration. The document will summarize its concept and show where the Eurasian integration will be moving through 2025,» Timur Zhaksylykov said, BelTA reports.

According to the minister, the vice premiers will be discussing the document on 14-15 February.

The meeting of the EAEU vice premiers was preceded by a two-day meeting of the working group and experts chaired by Member of the Board (Minister) on Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission Sergei Glazyev. The parties coordinated approaches to many positions of the Eurasian integration strategy in customs, sanitary, veterinary and phytosanitary regulations, mutual participation in public procurement, implementation of joint cooperation projects. «The parties demonstrated readiness to continue the work on mutually acceptable decisions on the key aspects of the promising development of the Eurasian Economic Union, enhancement of the quality of its integration process,» the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission said.