Eagles, asyks and Kazakh dances: Ambassadors to Kazakhstan celebrate Nauryz

Ambassadors and representatives of foreign countries dived into the festive atmosphere of the Nauryz national holiday at Astana Opera. Those attending not only explored the Kazakh cuisine but also played national games such as asyks, arkan tartu, Kazakh kuresi and enjoyed national songs and dances, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Astana Opera hall has changed. It was decorated with tulips, carpets, and pictures of girls in Kazakh traditional clothing.

Orchestras and chorus, dances and beautiful national attire contributed to the spiritual splendor of the festive event.

Spanish Ambassador to Kazakhstán, Alberto Antón Cortés joined the orchestra of diplomats that performed the Kazakh national music composition.

Some of the guests for the first time ever tried national cuisine, bauyrsak, kumys, irimshik, kurt, etc.

Nauryz is an opportunity to spend time with family and friends and to celebrate the beginning of spring, British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ms Kathy Leach said.

Addressing those present the Kazakh Culture and Information Minister, Aida Balayeva, said that radio stations in 25 states of the world will air Kazakh kuyis by the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of National Instruments. The rotation of well-known Kazakh kyuis around the world from the East to the West is an important step in the global spread of the rich cultural heritage and shows the world the sounds of dombra.

