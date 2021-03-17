Early cancer detection centre to open in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi briefed on plans for ensuring availability and quality of early detection of all cancers, Kazinform reports.

«The Complex Plan provides for development of highly effective early diagnosis by expanding positron emission tomography, creating PET centers in the cities of Almaty, Semey, Aktobe, Shymkent, Nur-Sultan, equipping cancer centers in the regions with digital X-ray machines, magnetic resonance imaging, equipment for histological, immunohistochemical and other diagnostic methods, organization of telemedicine consultation of cancer patients, introduction of international teleconsultations of biosamples of tumors through the telepathology system,» the Minister’s answer to the deputies’ request reads.

In order to increase the availability of modern diagnostic methods, it is planned to conduct research using CT and MRI for patients with suspected cancer diseases.

The PET centre opened in Almaty. Such centres will unveil in Semey, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent in 2021. In 2020 some 12,400 patients underwent PET research.