EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:07, 17 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Early cancer detection centre to open in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi briefed on plans for ensuring availability and quality of early detection of all cancers, Kazinform reports.

    «The Complex Plan provides for development of highly effective early diagnosis by expanding positron emission tomography, creating PET centers in the cities of Almaty, Semey, Aktobe, Shymkent, Nur-Sultan, equipping cancer centers in the regions with digital X-ray machines, magnetic resonance imaging, equipment for histological, immunohistochemical and other diagnostic methods, organization of telemedicine consultation of cancer patients, introduction of international teleconsultations of biosamples of tumors through the telepathology system,» the Minister’s answer to the deputies’ request reads.

    In order to increase the availability of modern diagnostic methods, it is planned to conduct research using CT and MRI for patients with suspected cancer diseases.

    The PET centre opened in Almaty. Such centres will unveil in Semey, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent in 2021. In 2020 some 12,400 patients underwent PET research.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!